Weekend in Review
Toledo’s top headlines from June 2 - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
- Multiple people rescued, hospitalized after Toledo apartment fire
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters rescued multiple residents and transported some to local hospitals Saturday night after a fire broke out at their apartment building.
- It happened just after 6 p.m. at the Cedars Apartments on Central Avenue.
- Fire officials confirmed at least two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They rescued 8 residents through windows of the building.
- 16 people were displaced throughout eight units, fire officials said.
- Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the two inmates charged with escaping Northwest Ohio Correctional Facility was found dead inside his cell Friday night, Wood County officials said.
- Around 10 p.m. Wood County Jail Deputies reported finding Dakota Embry, 24, unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Deputies began performing CPR and continued until paramedics arrived and pronounced Embry dead.
- Officials reported that no signs of foul play were present. Embry’s body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for further investigation.
- Toledo resident’s body recovered after drowning at Milan Beach
- MILAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Toledo resident is dead after drowning at Milan Beach Saturday evening in Michigan, according to the Monroe County sheriff.
- Crews responded to the area just after 6 p.m. Saturday night after getting a call that a 23-year-old disappeared underwater. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team found him underwater and recovered his body shortly after 8 p.m.
- Authorities haven’t released the identity of the 23-year-old drowning victim.
- Bitwise board fires CEOs, including University of Toledo grad, amid furloughs and financial woes
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The board of directors at Bitwise Industries fired its co-CEOs, including a University of Toledo graduate who helped start the tech company that was weeks away from opening up a Toledo campus at the newly-renovated Jefferson Center, according to a press release issued Saturday.
- The Fresno, California-based company announced this past week that it had furloughed its entire staff of 900 employees and suspended operations. It had been quiet until Saturday’s leadership shakeup announcement.
- The company was in the final stages of renovating the former Jefferson Center in Toledo to be a place where it could train people to work in the tech industry. Its focus was on building tech economies in what company leaders called under-estimated communities like Toledo.
- OSHP: Lane-sharing motorcycles collide, both drivers killed
- BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - OSHP is opening an investigation into the cause of a fatal collision that killed two motorcyclists Friday night.
- According to reports, The two vehicles were next to one another and traveling in the same direction on State Route 113 when the crash occurred. Officials responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m. in Berlin Township, Erie County and reported that both drivers were not wearing helmets.
- Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
- TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people from Clyde, Ohio died when a car crashed head-on into their motorcycle late Saturday afternoon in Sandusky County, troopers said.
- It happened around 4:11 p.m. on State Route 101 south of the turnpike.
- Other Headlines
