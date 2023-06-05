Birthday Club
6/5: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Partly sunny and comfortable week; rain trying to return for the weekend
Hazy sunshine mixed with some clouds will be the order of the next several days, along with comfortable highs. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Hazy sunshine will continue with some clouds mixing in early this week, as highs stay comfortable around the 80-degree mark. A stray sprinkle is possible Tuesday, otherwise rain chances will be staved off until the weekend -- where we finally are eyeing amounts up to 1/2″. Until then, we’ll keep climbing the chart of record dry streaks, currently at 16 days (driest since 1995) and good enough for the #4 spot all-time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

