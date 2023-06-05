6/5: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Hazy sunshine will continue with some clouds mixing in early this week, as highs stay comfortable around the 80-degree mark. A stray sprinkle is possible Tuesday, otherwise rain chances will be staved off until the weekend -- where we finally are eyeing amounts up to 1/2″. Until then, we’ll keep climbing the chart of record dry streaks, currently at 16 days (driest since 1995) and good enough for the #4 spot all-time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.