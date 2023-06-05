Birthday Club
Former pastor sentenced for sex crimes against a minor

Robert Auxter was charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition on November 21.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Monroe pastor was sentenced Monday after he was convicted of sex crimes.

Judge Bruce Winters of Ottawa County sentenced Robert Auxter two six years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, which are third-degree felonies, in April. Auxter is required to register as a tier 2 sex offender.

Court records show the charges stem from sexual contact with a person under the age of 13. Auxter was charged in November of 2022. He was serving as a pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe until he resigned in October.

