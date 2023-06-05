Fostoria eyeing new recycling program for residents

Birthday Club
By JD Pooley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Fostoria residents may have two new locations to drop off their recyclables.

“Well, the last time we had recycling, there was cardboard only and it was offered by the rotary club in conjunction with the Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Solid Waste District, OSS, and that was pulled almost exactly a year ago because people were putting trash and other items in there that were not acceptable,” said third ward Fostoria council member Don Mennel.

Mennel says residents will have to deliver the recyclables to one of two locations in the city. Those locations are an area near the high school’s football field and Foundation Park.

“You can have glass, you can have plastics, you can have paper, you can have magazines, newspapers etcetera and go into the bins,” said Mennel.

Mayor Eric Keckler hopes the community will support the possibility of the new program.

“Recycling bins are for recycling, not for trash,” said Keckler. “If we can keep the trash out those recycling bins we can keep recycling, so it’s going to take a community effort to, once we get the details worked out, to keep the recycling once we get it.”

Mayor Keckler says some of those details is education with the community in order for the recycling program to be a success in the city.

“I do want this to happen because it’s big for the community. There’s a lot of people that want to recycle and want to keep things out of the landfill,” said Keckler. “That’s all part of the mission of the solid waste district, recycling, to keep those things out of the landfill. So we want to get the rules put together and follow those rules.”

The city will meet again in two weeks to continue discussions for the new recycling program.

