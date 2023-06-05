Important deadlines ahead of Ohio’s August special election
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans will head to the polls in August for a special election asking voters whether it should be harder to change the state’s constitution.
The GOP-backed proposal to increase the threshold for future amendments from a simple majority to 60% approval is in an effort to thwart a push to enshrine abortion rights in the state in a possible November ballot question. Advocacy groups for reproductive rights have until July 5 to gather enough signatures for that proposal on abortion access to make it on the November ballot.
The special election for Issue 1 is set for August 8, 2023. Here are several important deadlines voters should know ahead of Election Day, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office:
- June 23: Military and Overseas Absentee Ballot voting begins
- July 10: Deadline for voter registration for August 8 special election
- July 11: Early in-person absentee voting begins
- August 1: Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed for August 8 special election must be received by your local county board of elections, which will remain open until 8:30 p.m.
- August 8: Special election. Polls will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The official ballot language for the 60% question is shown in the PDF below.
Ohioans can register to vote online at the link here. Learn more about requesting an absentee ballot at the link here.
There are new voter identification requirements in place this year and some forms of ID voters have used in the past may no longer be accepted, like utility bills or social security cards. Learn more about what is and is not accepted, as well as where to get a free ID, at the link here.
- Previous coverage:
- State Supreme Court: Ohio abortion question will go forward as single issue
- New lawsuit challenges Ohio special election ballot language
- Lucas County election officials concerned about August special election
- Ohio board approves August ballot question meant to thwart abortion rights push
- Lawsuit challenges legality of Ohio August special election
- Why it Matters: Ohio’s August special election
- Ohio Constitution question aimed at thwarting abortion rights push heads to August ballot
- Ohio constitution overhaul faces deadline, backlash
- Plan to restrict constitutional access in Ohio delayed again
- Ohio’s Bob Taft opposes making constitutional changes harder
- Ohio GOP advances making constitutional changes tougher
- Drama plagues bid to restrict changes to Ohio Constitution
- Ohio Attorney General accepts petition to amend state’s minimum wage
- Ohio lawmaker would thwart speaker on 60% vote threshold
- Lucas County Commissioners address proposed special election
- Ohio GOP renews push to make it harder to change state’s constitution
- Abortion rights groups ready 2023 ballot measure in Ohio
- Groups to defend citizens’ power to amend Ohio constitution
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.