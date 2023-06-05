Birthday Club
June 5th Weather Forecast

Slim Rain Chance Tuesday, Better Chance Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning clouds are likely today followed by sunshine this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the low 80s. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring sunshine, cool temperatures and very dry air. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80. Saturday will be warmer with a high in the middle 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

