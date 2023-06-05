Jury selection underway in bribery case against former Toledo council member

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Toledo city council member Gary Johnson’s bribery case began Monday.

Johnson is the only one of four council members that were charged with bribery that is taking his case to court.

He is accused of accepting payments for yes votes on zoning requests for internet cafes.

Former members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes pleaded guilty in December are are set to be sentenced later in June.

