More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says

The two women were giving conflicting stories on what their travel plans were, which resulted in narcotic dogs being deployed and giving a positive alert, the sheriff's office said.
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol, arrested two women suspected of cocaine trafficking.

Melissa Dufour of Florida and Racquelle Anteola of California were arrested Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 10 in Mobile County.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and discovered several hidden traps in the floorboard and side walls that contained more than 217 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to authorities.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and discovered several hidden traps in the floorboard and side walls that contained more than 217 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to authorities.

Dufour and Anteola were taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with trafficking cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is about $2.1 million, authorities said.

