Ohio State Patrol seeks May 9 turnpike shooter(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Patrol is seeking a suspect in a road rage incident that included a shooting on the turnpike in Erie County on May 9.

The Milan Post and the Bucyrus District Office of Investigative Services released multiple surveillance photos in their attempt to seek the public’s assistance in locating the suspected vehicle and driver.

The victim called just after 7 p.m. to report the shooting in the eastbound lanes near the S.R. interchange in Groton Township south of Sandusky. The victim was not injured, but described the vehicle as a white four-door sedan and the driver as a 35-40 year-old black male wearing a hat.

Troopers were unable to locate the vehicle, but reviewed surveillance video that showed the suspected vehicle exiting the turnpike at U.S. 250 minutes after the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the location of the vehicle, or the identity of the driver is asked to call the Milan Post at (440) 234-2096.

