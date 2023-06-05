Oregon family loses everything in house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Oregon family is speaking out after a fire destroyed their home on Friday.

According to Oregon Fire Department, fire dispatch responded to a call of fire sometime before 5:55 p.m. on Whittlesey Ave. at the corner of Hayden St.

“My grandson fell asleep at this window, waiting on his papa. His papa came home and was going to take a nap and I was in the front room with his mother and we smelled smoke,” said homeowner Monica Pope-Siler, “my grandson fell asleep at this window, waiting on his papa. His papa came home and was going to take a nap and I was in the front room with his mother and we smelled smoke.”

Oregon Fire officials told 13abc that grandparents, a child, and four dogs were inside the home during the fire. The grandparents, child, and two dogs safely evacuated. However, two dogs died inside the home.

Oregon Fire officials said the fire took nearly 45 minutes to extinguish due to its size. Smoke could be seen as far as I-75 across the river.

“I’m grateful for God, for letting us at least get out and get ourselves and the two dogs that did get out. For that I’m grateful, I don’t want to be not grateful sounding but my whole home is gone... my whole entire life,” said Pope-Siler.

The family says they’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from the community, but because they’re staying in a hotel, it’s hard for them to accept physical items.

“I need a roof... I need one piece of wood at a time, that’s what I need, one piece of wood at a time,” said Pope-Siler.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the family here. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

