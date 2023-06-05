Birthday Club
Sandusky Police asking for information after 2 men were shot, 1 died

The Chief of Police says whoever pulled the trigger knew the men.
The chief says the two men who were shot are both in their young 20s. However, the department is not yet releasing their identities.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a plea for information after a deadly encounter. Someone opened fire in a Sandusky neighborhood in the middle of the night, at about 3:25 AM Sunday, June 4, 2023. Moments later, police say they got a 911 call.

“When our officers arrived, we found that two people were shot, one of them fatally,” said Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver. “Since then, we’ve been investigating the incident. There are no new updates right now. Our detectives are currently working on some leads.”

The chief says the two men who were shot are both in their young 20s. However, the department is not yet releasing their identities. One of the men was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center, then transferred to a hospital in Cleveland with injuries Chief Oliver described as not life-threatening. The other man died.

At this point, officers have not identified any suspects. They are asking for the public’s help tracking down a killer.

“We believe that the people involved all know each other, and we’re asking that those people step forward, those witnesses, to let us know what happened,” said Chief Oliver. “We’re asking that the public, anybody that was present, we know there were several people present when this incident happened, to please call us. It can be be anonymous, but please, reach out so we can figure out what happened.”

Chief Oliver added that whoever pulled the trigger knew the men. He said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

You can contact the Sandusky Police Department by clicking here.

