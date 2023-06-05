Toledo organizers informing community of new voter ID rules with library event, canvassing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Unity Coalition is canvassing Toledo neighborhoods to make sure residents are ready for the upcoming August special election.

The organization wants to make sure people are able to meet new voter identification requirements and are registered to vote, starting with what it called “at-risk” neighborhoods. It’s canvassing neighborhoods with low voter registration, where Toledoans are renting to live, and areas with higher unemployment rates.

“Studies have shown restrictions like voter ID and early voting cuts are effective enough to make a significant difference, especially in special elections like this one that’s held on August 8th,” said Erika White, an organizer with Greater Northwest Ohio AFL-CIO. “Making sure we have the greatest participation we can among voting eligible, right, Lucas County residents, results in representation that better reflect this community.”

The coalition is partnering with the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library and Lucas County Commissioners to help connect people to the resources they need to have appropriate voter ID ahead of the election. It’s hold an event at the main library on June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Some forms of identification that were previously accepted to cast a ballot are no longer valid after Gov. DeWine signed a sweeping election reform bill earlier this year. Ohioans will no longer be able to use utility bills as a form of ID, for example. Learn how to get a free ID at the link here.

ACCEPTED VOTER ID:

Ohio driver’s license;

State of Ohio ID card;

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV;

A US passport;

A US passport card;

US military ID card;

Ohio National Guard ID card; or

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have the following:

An expiration date that has not passed;

A photograph of the voter;

The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book

NOTICE: An unexpired Ohio Driver License, State ID Card, or Interim Documentation with your former address IS an ACCEPTABLE form of ID when your current address is in the pollbook.

UNACCEPTED TYPES OF ID:

Driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio;

Social Security card;

Birth certificate;

Insurance card;

Utility bill;

Bank statement;

Government check;

Paycheck;

Other government document; or

Any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.

