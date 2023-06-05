Two local cities to receive funds from national railroad grant

Birthday Club
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local cities are receiving funding from a national railroad grant.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program awarded a total of $570 million in funds to projects in 32 states as a way to combat train-vehicle collisions as well as blacked railroad crossings in the U.S.

Two of the funded projects are happening in the City of Fostoria and the City of Monroe.

The Fostoria project, called Unlocking the Iron Triangle: Grade Separation of S Town Street, is receiving $7,245,000. USDOT says the project will construct a bridge and eliminate three grade crossings in the Iron Triangle, a community bordered by railroad tracks on three sides and farmland on the remaining side.

USDOT says every 26 minutes, a CSX train travels through Fostoria. Even when trains run efficiently, rail traffic means active traffic control devices at crossings sound for at least two hours per day in the east side of the Iron Triangle neighborhood. The new bridge will provide a safe and reliable route for residents, emergency responders, and others to travel between the neighborhood and surrounding communities.

The Monroe project, called the West Side Grade Separation Project, is receiving $23,964,400. According to USDOT, the project will complete development and construction to eliminate an existing grade crossing and construct a new grade separation with CSX.

The project will improve roadway traffic flow on the west side of Monroe and improve safety response times for emergency vehicles. The City of Monroe and CSX will contribute funds totaling a 20% non-Federal match.

“Every year, commuters, residents, and first responders lose valuable time waiting at blocked railroad crossings—and worse, those crossings are too often the site of collisions that could be prevented,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we’re improving rail crossings in communities across the country to save lives, time, and resources for American families.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

