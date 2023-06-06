6/5: Derek’s Monday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild with smoke aloft; lows near 60. TUESDAY: Partly sunny and smoky with highs in the low 80s. A brief morning sprinkle is also possible. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the low 50s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with more haze possible and highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Thursday with a little afternoon breeze and highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny Friday with highs near 80. Mostly sunny and warmer Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. An evening shower is possible Saturday, but a better chance for showers and storms arrives Sunday and lasts through the day with highs in the mid-70s. Partly sunny Monday, highs again in the mid-70s.

