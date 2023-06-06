Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

6/6: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Smoky Tuesday, wet Sunday
Smoky sunlight filtering in this afternoon, with decent rain chances arriving later this weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Air quality has taken a hit today, as wildfire smoke from aloft now mixes down to the ground -- and with humidity levels at 20% or lower, there’s also elevated fire danger through tomorrow. Highs will stay in the upper-70s/low-80s for the remainder of the week, then our best chance of rain in a few weeks rolls through Sunday. It’s possible that same low “cuts off” and stalls over us, potentially delivering more rain early next week, though that part of the forecast remains a wildcard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

Smoky sunlight filtering in this afternoon, with decent rain chances arriving later this...
6/6: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Dry This Week, Turning Wet Next Week
June 6th Weather Forecast
June 6th Weather Forecast
6/5: Derek's Monday 11pm Forecast
6/5: Derek’s Monday 11pm Forecast