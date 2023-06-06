6/6: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Air quality has taken a hit today, as wildfire smoke from aloft now mixes down to the ground -- and with humidity levels at 20% or lower, there’s also elevated fire danger through tomorrow. Highs will stay in the upper-70s/low-80s for the remainder of the week, then our best chance of rain in a few weeks rolls through Sunday. It’s possible that same low “cuts off” and stalls over us, potentially delivering more rain early next week, though that part of the forecast remains a wildcard.

