6/6: Derek’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Dry & smoky but comfy the rest of the week. Rain returns Sunday!
6/6: Derek's Tuesday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, hazy, and cooler with lows in the upper 40s. WEDNESDAY: Smoky sunshine and a bit cooler with highs in the mid-70s. Elevated fire risk with very low humidity levels. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and a bit chilly with lows in the mid-40s. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny Thursday with lingering wildfire smoke and highs again in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny and warmer Saturday with highs briefly jumping into the mid-80s. Some rain and storms are likely from Saturday night into Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-70s. Partly sunny and breezy next Monday and Tuesday with a few showers possible and highs in the 70s.

