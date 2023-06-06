Cheez-It rest stop opens for a limited time

Birthday Club
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Cheez-It is kicking off the summer season with a destination designed for superfans and road-trippers alike.

The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel with snack fuel – boasting the world’s first and only Cheez-it pump that pumps a stream of snacks into your car window.

“Why? Because what’s a road trip without Cheez-It crackers to snack on? Not only is it an absurdly delicious invention, but also completely free for visitors,” the company wrote in a press release.

The rest stop includes a gift shop complete with cheezy mementos, collectibles, exclusive merch and a variety of Cheez-It flavors from the most beloved to the hard-to-find.

“We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It,” brand senior director Erin Storm said.

The Cheez-It Stop is only open the week of June 5, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. It’s located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, about 120 miles from Los Angeles or 170 miles from San Diego.

