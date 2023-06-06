DNR: Wilderness Trail fire in Grayling 100% contained

GRAYLING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan DNR said the wildfire that broke out in the Wilderness Trail area over the weekend is now 100 percent contained.

Fire crews were continuing to put out hot spots within the fire’s estimated 2,418-acre area on Tuesday, June 6 as local roads were reopening, the DNR said.

The DNR is asking people to stay away from the area to give crews space to finish working.

“We know it is interesting to see and that people are curious, but we want to make sure we have the room to get our work done safely,” said Mike Janisse, commander of the DNR Incident Management Team that has been assisting with the fire. “Driving on the dry roads creates a great deal of dust, which makes for poor visibility.”

The DNR added the roads in the area are narrow and there is little room for passing.

According to the Michigan DNR, the fire started at about 1 p.m. Saturday from a campfire on private property near Staley Lake. It quickly burned through jack pine, mixed pine, and oak in hilly and sandy terrain, causing about 300 people to evacuate from the area until about 11 p.m. on Saturday. I-75 was closed in both directions Saturday afternoon and evening, the DNR said.

The DNR wants to remind residents that fire danger remains very high to extreme across the state, and they are not currently issuing permits for open burning.

The DNR said if campers must build a fire, keep it small, keep an eye on it at all times, and drench it with water when finished, then stir the ashes and drench it with water again until it is cold to the touch before leaving it.

According to the DNR, firefighters with the agency have fought more than two dozen fires across the state in the past week.

