Dog adopted in OK goes missing from Perrysburg truck stop

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Local Good Samaritans are asking for help finding a dog who went missing at a Toledo truck stop.

According to a volunteer with the Wood County Dog Shelter, the Still Missing Animal Welfare Group wants people in northwest Ohio to keep an eye out for 9-year-old Paloma. She was adopted from a rescue in Oklahoma by a truck driver who was passing through northwest Ohio and went missing from the Love’s truck stop on I-280 near Millbury last Wednesday.

Searchers are hoping Paloma will show up at the Wood County Dog Shelter. Paloma is spayed and microchipped and if anyone finds her, organizers ask they reach out to the woman who runs the rescue in Oklahoma at 918-849-4545 so she can help coordinate a return to Paloma’s adopter.

