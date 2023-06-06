Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Dog adopted in OK goes missing from Perrysburg truck stop

She was adopted from a rescue in Oklahoma by a truck driver who was passing through northwest...
She was adopted from a rescue in Oklahoma by a truck driver who was passing through northwest Ohio and went missing from the Love’s truck stop on I-280 near Millbury on May 31.(Still Missing Animal Welfare Group)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Local Good Samaritans are asking for help finding a dog who went missing at a Toledo truck stop.

According to a volunteer with the Wood County Dog Shelter, the Still Missing Animal Welfare Group wants people in northwest Ohio to keep an eye out for 9-year-old Paloma. She was adopted from a rescue in Oklahoma by a truck driver who was passing through northwest Ohio and went missing from the Love’s truck stop on I-280 near Millbury last Wednesday.

Searchers are hoping Paloma will show up at the Wood County Dog Shelter. Paloma is spayed and microchipped and if anyone finds her, organizers ask they reach out to the woman who runs the rescue in Oklahoma at 918-849-4545 so she can help coordinate a return to Paloma’s adopter.

She was adopted from a rescue in Oklahoma by a truck driver who was passing through northwest...
She was adopted from a rescue in Oklahoma by a truck driver who was passing through northwest Ohio and went missing from the Love’s truck stop on I-280 near Millbury on May 31.(Still Missing Animal Welfare Group)
She was adopted from a rescue in Oklahoma by a truck driver who was passing through northwest...
She was adopted from a rescue in Oklahoma by a truck driver who was passing through northwest Ohio and went missing from the Love’s truck stop on I-280 near Millbury on May 31.(Still Missing Animal Welfare Group)

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

NDA junior Numa Mujeeb has been appointed to the National Speech and Debate Association’s...
Building Better Schools: NDA student receives national recognition
13 Action News Big Story: Scams
Internet cafes at center of Toledo City Council corruption bribery scheme
Campaign contribution or bribe? Payments in question in Toledo city council corruption trial
Internet cafes at the center of Toledo City Council bribery case
Trial begins for former councilman Johnson in alleged bribery scheme