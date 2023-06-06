Fostoria company sells its high powered products around the world

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio is home to a number of manufacturing companies that sell products around the world. Callies in Fostoria is one of them. Some of the fastest vehicles in the world are powered in part by Callies Performance Products.

The company makes engine components for the high performance industry. They’re found in everything from custom hot rods to race cars, and it’s been a family business for generations.

The business is tucked away on Union Street in Fostoria and has a global reach.

“We work with all levels of racers and auto nuts who want to make their cars go faster. From street guys up to National Hot Rod Assocaition and NASCAR,” said Heath Norton, president of Callies Performance Products. “A lot of our primary customers are small, independent engine builders. The speed shop and garage guys are our bread and butter. At the same time, we work with GM, Ford, Mopar and Toyota.”

Callies makes a number of products for autos and airplanes but crankshafts are the driving force behind the business. Norton calls them the backbone of an engine and thousands are made in Fostoria every year.

“We have pallets going to the Middle East, Australia and Europe,” said Norton. “Outside of North America, our biggest markets are the Middle East and Australia.”

Norton’s father Rick, who dies in April, ran the company before him, and significantly grew it’s reach.

“He loved hard and he worked hard,” said Norton. “It was a wonderful experience to work alongside my father. One thing I think people miss in business is that personal touch and he was very good at that.”

Many of the Callies employees have worked at the company for decades. Howie Grove is one of them. He’s the production manager for the crankshaft line.

“When people come visit, they are amazed to see how much steel rolls through here,” said Grove.

Grove started as an apprentice about 30 years ago.

“Our products reach so many places around the world. When I started here, we had about 13 employees. Today that number is well over 100,” said Grove. “To see our product go international is amazing. I have worked with customers involved with things like drag racing, sprint cars, tractor pulls, late models and even swamp buggy racing.”

The hope is that one day other generations of the Norton family take over the wheel at Callies.

“This area is ripe with talent. We make wonderful products and so do a lot of other companies in Ohio,” said Grove. “The more people know about what we do here in Ohio, the better.”

There’s going to be a celebration of Rick Norton’s life at the Callies plant in Fostoria on June 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and people from all over are expected.

