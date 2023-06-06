Birthday Club
I-75 SB closed at Detroit Ave due to semi rollover

A semi-truck rollover on I-75S at Bancroft Ave.
A semi-truck rollover on I-75S at Bancroft Ave.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The southbound lanes of I-75 at Detroit Avenue are closed after a semi truck rolled over on its side near Bancroft Avenue in the overnight hours Tuesday. Traffic backups are as far east as the I-475/I-75 interchange and as far north as I-75 SB just north of Central Avenue and Jeep Parkway. As of 5:45 AM, traffic is being detoured at Detroit Avenue. Stay with 13abc as this story continues to develop.

