I-75 SB closed at Detroit Ave due to semi rollover

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The southbound lanes of I-75 at Detroit Avenue are closed after a semi truck rolled over on its side near Bancroft Avenue in the overnight hours Tuesday. Traffic backups are as far east as the I-475/I-75 interchange and as far north as I-75 SB just north of Central Avenue and Jeep Parkway. As of 5:45 AM, traffic is being detoured at Detroit Avenue. Stay with 13abc as this story continues to develop.

