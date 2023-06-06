Birthday Club
June 6th Weather Forecast

Dry This Week, Turning Wet Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy, hazy and smoky today with wildfire smoke making it down to the ground. The area is under an “elevated” wildfire threat today and tomorrow as humidity levels will fall to 20% or lower. Otherwise, Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 70s. Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s. The storm track is uncertain on Monday, but there is a chance that a stalled out weather maker may hang around the area to start off the work week. If that happens, a steady and soaking rain with chilly temperatures would likely occur. More rain is expected later next week.

