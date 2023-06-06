Local woman returns from Mars simulation, promotes accessibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green woman just returned home from a so-called Mars colony in Arizona. She had one mission: making sure space is accessible for everyone.

“Like what if you’re on Mars and you lose your vision, it’s not like we can swap you out and send you home,” said Sheri Wells-Jensen, who teaches linguistics at Bowling Green State University for the past 23 years.

Wells-Jensen, who is fully blind, spent six days with four crew members in a hermetically sealed habitat located at the University of Arizona Biosphere 2, learning about what it would be like living on Mars or the Moon.

“But this opens the door for disabled kids, who are studying STEM fields, who feel like they want to be scientists or who want to be astronauts. We no longer have to say to them, when we get this work done, we won’t have to say to them, no, I mean you can read about science but you’re never, you can read about space but you can never go there,” said Wells-Jensen.

Wells-Jensen says her blindness, that she has had since birth, didn’t prevent her from becoming an astronaut. Instead, she argues it was the people and culture that surrounded her growing up.

“My original intention was to be a physicist and an astronomer or something like that, right, that was my plan going into junior high and high school, that was my plan, but it was just really clear that that was not going to happen, it was not culturally acceptable, it was not ok with my teachers, they didn’t think was practical and so I was gently carefully steered away from those things,” said Wells-Jensen.

When it comes to outer space, and being in outer space, she still wants to level the playing field.

“We can’t tell kids dream hard and you’ll go to space, because like I said, hundreds of thousands of people yearning for space six hundred have gone, so odds are low, but odds are there now, what I want to do is give this kid, give this disabled kid the same grab at it that everybody else has,” Wells-Jensen said.

Wells-Jensen knows her shot at being an astronaut has passed, but her message is simple: everyone has the right to try.

“But what I want to be able to say to that kid is yeah, you can be in there, you can be in there fighting to do it. There is nobody systemically excluding them based on how their bodies are made,” she said.

Space Analog for the Moon and Mars (SAM) integrates the Biosphere 2 prototype Test Module greenhouse (TM) with adjacent crew quarters and workshop, kitchen, common area, and private sleeping accommodations. The TM provides hydroponic and soil-based grow environments, controlled lighting, humidity, heating, and cooling. A mechanical CO2 scrubber and bioregenerative life support system work in concert to provide clean air.

An airlock leads to an adjacent half acre indoor/outdoor Mars yard. Pressure suits, rovers, and drones can be tested over varied terrain and obstacles. A massive synthetic lava tube with skylight will support otherworld cave exploration and a gravity off-set rig to provide the experience of exploring on foot in lower gravitational fields.

