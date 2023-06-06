Birthday Club
Mercy Health to discuss future of health care in region at community listening sessions

Mercy Health says the sessions will focus on gathering input in multiple areas.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health will be discussing the future of health care in the region during community listening sessions over the course of the next few months.

Mercy Health says the sessions will focus on gathering input in the following areas:

  • The health care access points that are needed
  • Community involvement that Mercy Health will be engaged in
  • Types of health care services that are needed in the area

“Come hear what plans are already in place and have a say in the future of health care in our community,” said Mercy Health.

The sessions are open to the public with the first one taking place on June 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at BGSU at Levis Commons located at 1655 N. Wilkinson Way in Perrysburg.

The following are the dates and locations for the future sessions:

  • June
    • June 20 at Zion Lutheran Church located at 22 N 2nd St. in Waterville
    • June 27 at Sunshine Communities located at 7223 Maumee Western Road in Maumee
  • July
    • July 11 at Perrysburg Way Public Library located at 101 E Indiana Ave in Perrysburg
    • July 18 at Zion Lutheran Church
    • July 25 at Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, Maumee Branch auditorium located at 501 River Road in Maumee
  • August
    • Aug. 1 at Perrysburg Way Public Library
    • Aug. 8 at Zion Lutheran Church
    • Aug. 15, location TBD

