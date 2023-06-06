Birthday Club
Michigan lawmakers hold hearing on criminal sexual conduct statute of limitations

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers met at the Anderson Building Tuesday for a hearing on criminal sexual conduct statute of limitations bills in the state.

The bills would open a two-year window for survivors of criminal sexual conduct to seek legal action.

The package would also remove the criminal statute of limitations of second and third degree criminal sexual conduct and remove governmental immunity in certain cases when state workers failed to intervene.

