Michigan lawmakers hold hearing on criminal sexual conduct statute of limitations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers met at the Anderson Building Tuesday for a hearing on criminal sexual conduct statute of limitations bills in the state.

The bills would open a two-year window for survivors of criminal sexual conduct to seek legal action.

The package would also remove the criminal statute of limitations of second and third degree criminal sexual conduct and remove governmental immunity in certain cases when state workers failed to intervene.

