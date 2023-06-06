Nearly 200 lose jobs in ProMedica Skilled Nursing, Memory Care closures

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica informed state and local officials last week that the closure of its Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Sylvania Center and Goerlich Memory Care Center (Sylvania) will result in the laying off of 190 employees.

In the letter, dated May 31, ProMedica said it believed many employees would find positions within the company, but added that the layoffs are expected to be permanent and will begin at the end of July.

None of the impacted employees are represented by a union.

ProMedica divested from its skilled nursing agreement with Welltower back in November of 2022, resulting in 262 layoffs, most of them remote workers.

