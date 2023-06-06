Birthday Club
New system at Fostoria landfill to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 98%, company says

Inside look at new equipment to eliminate smell from Sunny Farms landfill (aired Sept. 2022)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sunny Farms Landfill in Fostoria has a new system in place that could reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 98%, according to the company.

The Sunny Farms Landfill, which is now WIN Waste Innovations, said Tuesday its advanced sulfur removal gas treatment system is now operational. It removes sulfur from the landfill gas stream that can then be used sustainable in agricultural applications. The company said its part of a $54 million environmental improvement project.

“This is another step toward eventually converting landfill gas into renewable energy, a critical element of WIN Waste’s sustainable materials management strategy,” the company said in a statement.

The company said the project was also an economic boost for the region, hiring an entirely local workforce to run the facility and partnering with local contractors including Clouse Construction, Frankart Electric, Continuum Environmental, Beaver Excavating and Bugner Environmental.

Editor’s note: the attached video aired in September 2022.

