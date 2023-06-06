Birthday Club
Officials execute search warrant in child pornography investigation

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Numerous local law enforcement agencies were involved in a child pornography investigation on Tuesday.

According to the Whitehouse Police Department, its officers helped Maumee Police execute a search warrant on Grover in relation to the child pornography investigation that started in Maumee. Police said two adults were temporarily detained and released.

Police did not disclose what initiated the investigation or the search or say why those detained on Tuesday were released.

Whitehouse PD said the Maumee Detective Bureau, Maumee Special Response Unit, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit helped the department. This is a developing story and we’re working to learn more. Check back for updates.

