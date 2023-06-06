One person hospitalized in Monday evening shooting in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting near the Beer Dock liquor store in Toledo Monday evening.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to 13abc that one person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The extent of the victim’s injuries is currently unknown.

According to 13abc’s media partner, The Blade, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on June 5.

