Sheriff: Boys break into home, steal rainbow flag

A 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds were caught on camera throwing a rock into a glass window of...
A 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds were caught on camera throwing a rock into a glass window of the home and stealing a rainbow flag, according to law enforcement.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing possible charges against three boys accused of breaking into a woman’s home by shattering a glass window and stealing a rainbow flag.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys allegedly broke into a home on Maurice Court in Frenchtown Township on May 19 while the homeowner was there. Surveillance footage from the home showed the boys picking up a landscaping rock and throwing it through the front bedroom window. That’s when they stole a rainbow colored flag that was hanging inside and ran away.

School Resource Officers from Airport Community Schools involved in the investigation helped law enforcement identify the suspects on Monday. A deputy was able to find the stolen flag in a nearby field.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Deputy Moore at 734-240-7738. Officials forwarded the report to the prosecutor’s office for criminal charges.

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G's label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
The press conference will take place on June 6 at 11 a.m. at the Mayor's Officer at One...
Smoky sunlight filtering in this afternoon, with decent rain chances arriving later this...
Gary Johnson
