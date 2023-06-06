Sheriff: Boys break into home, steal rainbow flag

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing possible charges against three boys accused of breaking into a woman’s home by shattering a glass window and stealing a rainbow flag.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys allegedly broke into a home on Maurice Court in Frenchtown Township on May 19 while the homeowner was there. Surveillance footage from the home showed the boys picking up a landscaping rock and throwing it through the front bedroom window. That’s when they stole a rainbow colored flag that was hanging inside and ran away.

School Resource Officers from Airport Community Schools involved in the investigation helped law enforcement identify the suspects on Monday. A deputy was able to find the stolen flag in a nearby field.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Deputy Moore at 734-240-7738. Officials forwarded the report to the prosecutor’s office for criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.