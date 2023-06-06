Toledo looks to DC for wastewater funds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo city leaders are heading to Washington to see what it would take to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant and, more importantly, to see whether there’s some federal money to get it done.

“Right now with the needs assessment, we’re up at $800 million potentially if we enacted all of the improvements that were recommended in the facilities plan.” said Ed Moore, Director of Public Utilities

To make sure Toledo water and sewer customers don’t pay for it all, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur says help and funds are available in both the Infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Acts from Congress.

“It shouldn’t be placed on the rate payers, it should be placed on the tax payers of the country,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur. “We’ve already passed the legislation to do that.”

City staff and some council members headed to Washington this week to tour a wastewater plant and will also talk funding for a project that could stretch 15 to 20 years.

Rep. Kaptur says over a billion dollars could come to Toledo from Washington.

The Infrastructure Act could provide dollars and the Inflation Reduction Act could offer companies tax credits if they’re working on the project.

It is unknown when all of this will come together but by the end of the week, the group of city leaders should be back from DC with some potentially new ideas and plans.

