Toledo mayor, police chief to announce new policing technology

The press conference will take place on June 6 at 11 a.m. at the Mayor’s Officer at One...
The press conference will take place on June 6 at 11 a.m. at the Mayor's Officer at One Government Center.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Police Chief Mike Troendle will be announcing new policing technology on Tuesday.

The press conference will take place on June 6 at 11 a.m. at the Mayor’s Officer at One Government Center.

The City of Toledo says the new technology is another effort to fight crime and keep the community safe by helping with Toledo Police Department operations.

