TPD: Teens break into Toledo house, one points gun at officer

Toledo Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy for allegedly breaking into a home...
Toledo Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy for allegedly breaking into a home on Magyar Street early Tuesday morning.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers are accused of breaking into a Toledo home, with one of them allegedly pointing a gun at officers once confronted.

According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to a report of multiple suspects breaking into a home on Magyar Street just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. An officer was checking out a broken window outside as one of the teens came around a corner on the inside of the house and pointed a gun at the officer. The suspect then immediately retreated further into the house.

Police say the officers ordered the suspects too come out and the two teens responded that they would do so. Officers took a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old suspect into custody without incident.

TPD then forced entry into the house to check on the safety of anyone else who might be inside and found it was empty. Officers did recover a gun from the scene.

Police did not say what all charges the teens might face. 13abc does not name minor accused of crimes unless the courts officially bound them over.

