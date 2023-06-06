Trial begins for former councilman Johnson in alleged bribery scheme

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first witness in the federal corruption trial of former city councilman Gary Johnson took the witness stand Tuesday. Johnson is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes.

This case boils down to two payments totaling $3,000. Prosecutors say they constitute a bribe. The defense said they were campaign donations and Johnson did not spend the second payment.

Councilman Johnson is facing two corruption charges as a public official. They center around payments for special use permits for internet cafes on Central Avenue and one on Secor Road. The Central Avenue location was a fake permit because the FBI was already working with the person who was filing it, and the owner, Nabil Shaheen, has since pleaded guilty in connection to this case.

According to testimony on Tuesday, this started in 2018 with FBI investigators looking into other council members taking bribes. In 2020, Shaheen was meeting with other council members about internet cafe special use permits and that’s when he encounters Gary Johnson, who said he wanted to put signs around town for his campaign for Lucas County Sheriff. That’s when the two allegedly started discussing internet cafe permits and the first payment was made to Johnson just days later. Johnson would later vote to approve that internet cafe application. That led to the federal government calling the exchange a bribe.

The defense argued the money originally offered to Johnson as cash, but he countered asking for a check to assure the money would be documented as a campaign contribution. The second payment was $2,000 in cash, which Johnson asked for, but Johnson’s defense team says he did not use it because it was cash and Shaheen did not want his name associated with it. The defense said Johnson never spent that $2,000 and still had it when FBI agents arrested him in 2020.

Testimony went on to say that the first payment from Shaheen to Johnson eventually went through a third person because Shaheen did not want his name associated with it. That check initially bounced. Johnson approached Shaheen again for another check that he did eventually receive.

Former councilmembers Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes were convicted in the scheme in December of 2022. They are scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

13 Action News I-Team reporter Shaun Hegarty is in court Tuesday and will provide live updates on the trial during Action News at 4, 5, and 6.

