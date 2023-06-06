UToledo anticipates job cuts, changes to student services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is looking to cut spending in next year’s budget by eliminating some positions and changing operations, namely through student success services.

According to a statement from a university spokesperson, UToledo is considering cutting spending next year by approximately 7% by reducing the workforce through attrition and eliminating vacant positions where possible. The statement said that was in an effort to limit the impact on employees.

Part of the changes ahead, due to what the university calls challenges across higher education, includes student services through Academic Affairs and Student Affairs.

“UToledo is moving away from the current success coach model and working to better coordinate existing initiatives and identify a new system of robust and connected academic advising and student support programming,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “UToledo’s network of academic advisors, the Center for Advocacy and Student Experience, Rocket Solution Central, Counseling Center, Career Services and other units continue to support student success.”

The UToledo Board of Trustees still needs to approve the budget for the next fiscal year at the June 22 meeting. The next budget will go into effect on July 1.

