6/7: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Today and tomorrow will bring hazy sunshine with highs in the mid-70s. More wildfire smoke and haze at times with moderate to unhealthy air possible at times. The potential is there for the air quality to drop to very unhealthy levels on Friday. Otherwise, Friday should be dry with highs in the mid-70s. Saturday will be warmer and mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s, then increasing clouds Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Rain is still likely early next week, but the timing has shifted later. Rain is mostly likely later Sunday into Sunday night and Monday morning. A few showers are possible again on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s early next week.

