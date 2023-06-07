Birthday Club
6/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Hazy and smoky skies, lows in the upper 40s. THURSDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, hazy and smoky, highs in the mid 70s. FRIDAY: Very smoky early, becoming less smoky in the afternoon and evening, partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, highs in the lower to mid 80s. SUNDAY: Chance of showers late in the afternoon and evening, highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

