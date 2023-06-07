Birthday Club
Air quality hits “unhealthy” level in northwest Ohio

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The air quality in northwest Ohio is currently listed as “unhealthy” due to wildfire smoke.

The First Alert Weather Team says the air quality conditions are expected to get worse in the coming days, with the potential to have “very unhealthy” air in the region on Friday. Stay up to date with the latest developments by downloading the First Alert Weather app and following our meteorologists on social media.

