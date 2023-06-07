Air quality hits “unhealthy” level in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The air quality in northwest Ohio is currently listed as “unhealthy” due to wildfire smoke.

The First Alert Weather Team says the air quality conditions are expected to get worse in the coming days, with the potential to have “very unhealthy” air in the region on Friday. Stay up to date with the latest developments by downloading the First Alert Weather app and following our meteorologists on social media.

The current view from space is unbelievable. An orange/grey haze is visible over northwest Ohio. The current air quality is listed as "unhealthy" at 140-180 AQI. Meanwhile, the smoke over New York state brings an AQI of 400+ in spots which is considered hazardous. pic.twitter.com/qz1ya4WT1z — Ross Ellet (@RossElletWX) June 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.