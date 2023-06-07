Birthday Club
Art commission seeks local artists to design public art installment

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo’s Art in Public Places Program has partnered with the...
The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo’s Art in Public Places Program has partnered with the Lucas County Commissioners’ office to feature artists who show examples of work that integrate well into architecture.(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo is seeking local artists to design public art installations for the soon-to-be-constructed Lucas County Canine Care and Control Building.

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo’s Art in Public Places Program has partnered with the Lucas County Commissioners’ office to feature artists who show examples of work that integrate well into architecture. A Design Review Board will select three artists to be featured in the newly constructed building.

To be eligible, artists must live within 50 miles of downtown Toledo and be aged 18 and over. Teams of artists are eligible to apply.

The tentative deadline for artists to submit their work is July 6 and winners should be notified by July 21.

