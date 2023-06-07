At-home daycare owner facing child endangerment charges

Birthday Club
Yvonne Makey is also facing a 10-million-dollar civil lawsuit from the family of the infant
By Zain Omair
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman running a daycare out of her home is facing a charge of Child Endangerment after an incident with a 3-month-old baby in her care.

According to court records, Yvonne Makey is facing charges of child endangerment as well as a 10-million-dollar civil lawsuit from the family of the infant.

The complaint says Makey was watching the baby girl on April 13th. Around 2:30 p.m., she reportedly called the father and let him know the baby had choked while taking a bottle. She allegedly told him she gave the baby what she called “back blows” and that the baby was “doing well.” However, when the father picked up the baby at 5:00 p.m., the baby had bruising under the eyes and nose, was “lethargic” and throwing up violently.

The baby was taken to an urgent care, and then the hospital, where investigators say MRI and CT scans found hemorrhages caused from “a beating consistent with shaken baby syndrome” and not the “back blows’ Makey claimed to give the baby. The criminal complaint says the incident caused “serious physical harm” to the baby, including severe brain damage and severe liver injuries.

In addition to the criminal charge, the family of the baby is seeking 10-million-dollars in emotional damages. They accuse Makey of “threatening, striking, and shaking” their child.

It’s unclear if Makey is still running the daycare out of her home on Grantley Road, but 13abc did see someone pick up a baby from the home when trying to reach Makey on Tuesday.

