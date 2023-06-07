BGSU alumni pilots complete world record attempt for fastest journey around U.S.

Editor’s Note: The attached video aired prior to the pilot’s completion of mission 48N48.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Bowling Green State University alumni pilots are back on the ground after achieving their world record for the fastest journey by plane through all 48 contiguous United States.

Barry Behnfeldt ‘83 and his co-pilot Aaron Wilson ‘04 embarked on their journey, named 48N48, with a goal of traveling to 48 states in under 48 hours. The pair finished the journey in 44 hours and 16 minutes and are now waiting on Guinness World Record to certify the quest and officially name it a world record.

Behnfeldt and Wilson say they want their attempt to help inspire the next generation of pilots amidst shortages in the U.S. aviation industry.

“Maybe someone out there will see what we’re doing and it’ll spark their interest in becoming a pilot,” said Behnfeldt, a captain with Delta Air Lines and retired U.S. Navy Top Gun captain. “Even better, maybe it’ll encourage them to consider the aviation program at BGSU.”

Behnfeldt started flying lessons at the Henry County Airport in Napoleon, Ohio, at 16 years old. After graduating in 1983 from BGSU with a bachelor’s degree in aerotechnology, he spent nearly 30 years serving with the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves.

Wilson grew up in Put-in-Bay and began flying lessons at 14 as a way to get off the island in the winter when Lake Erie froze. Wilson was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force after graduating and is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves.

“I think one of the most common pathways to a career in aviation is exposure,” said Wilson.

In the days leading up to and during the world-record attempt, the crew raised awareness and funds for a nonprofit organization called Veterans Airlift Command, which provides private air transportation to combat-wounded veterans.

The pilots will share more about their journey and will answer questions during a celebration at the Bowling Green Flight Center from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

