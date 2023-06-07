Bike rider in critical condition from Maumee crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle in Maumee.

It happened late Tuesday night near Michigan Ave. and Parkway Drive in Maumee. According to Maumee Police, a person riding a bike and the driver of the vehicle were traveling southeast on Michigan Ave when the crash happened.

The 44-year-old bicyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police are still working to figure out how the crash happened but believe the person on the bike may have been intoxicated.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.