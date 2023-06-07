Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Bike rider in critical condition from Maumee crash

One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle in Maumee....
One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle in Maumee. It happened late Tuesday night near Michigan Ave.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle in Maumee.

It happened late Tuesday night near Michigan Ave. and Parkway Drive in Maumee. According to Maumee Police, a person riding a bike and the driver of the vehicle were traveling southeast on Michigan Ave when the crash happened.

The 44-year-old bicyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police are still working to figure out how the crash happened but believe the person on the bike may have been intoxicated.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

6/7: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
6/7: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Dangerous air quality alert in northwest ohio
Air quality hits “unhealthy” level in northwest Ohio
Comedian Colin Jost attends the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala on...
Colin Jost coming to Toledo in September
Star witness testifies in former councilman's alleged bribery scheme