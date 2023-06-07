City of Toledo and partners celebrate Juneteenth with event series leading up to June 19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo and various community partners announced a series of inclusive Juneteenth celebrations leading up to the June 19 holiday.

Juneteenth is a commemoration that marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Toledo officials say they are proud to honor this milestone in our nation’s history.

The Juneteenth parade will showcase cultural expressions, vibrant costumes and uplifting music, according to City of Toledo officials. Other activities planned are as follows:

Juneteenth Open Mic Wednesday , June 7 from 5 - 6 p.m. Washington Library, 5560 Harvest Ln.

Juneteenth Fusion Jubilee Tuesday , June 13 from 6 - 7 p.m. Lagrange Library, 3422 Lagrange St.

Kid Zone Thursday , June 15 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Robinson Elementary/Park, 1075 Horace St.

Careers Workshops Thursday , June 15 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Robinson Elementary/Park, 1075 Horace St.

Juneteenth Rocks! Thursday , June 15 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Washington Library, 5560 Harvest Ln.

Job Fair Friday , June 16 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Robinson Elementary/Park, 1075 Horace St

Community Unity Celebration Friday , June 16 from 3 - 6 p.m. Gunckel Park, 751 Division St.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Parade and Ceremony Saturday , June 17, Parade begins at 10 a.m. along Summit and Jackson St. Special performances at 12:30 p.m. Government Center (front), 640 Jackson St.

Juneteenth - Celebrating Freedom Saturday , June 17 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m Frederick Douglass Center, 1001 Indiana Ave.

Community and Wellness Fair Saturday , June 17 from 12 - 2:30 p.m. Martin Luther King Academy, 1300 Forest Ave.

Juneteenth Celebration Job Fair Saturday , June 17 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Main Library, 325 N Michigan St.

Level Up Your Career Workshop Saturday , June 17 from 12 - 1 p.m. Main Library, 325 N Michigan St.

Juneteenth Celebration on the Library Rooftop Saturday , June 17 from 7 - 10 p.m. Main Library, 325 N Michigan St

Juneteenth Sunday , June 18 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St.

4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration Monday , June 19 from 12 - 8 p.m. Walbridge Park, 2761 Broadway St.

The Celebration of Black Kings Monday, June 19 from 5 - 9 p.m. Toledo Club, 235 14th St.

