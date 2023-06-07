Birthday Club
Closures expected amidst Sylvania Ave. roundabout construction

FILE - Road closure
FILE - Road closure(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City officials announced the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Kilburn Road will close to undergo construction for a new roundabout.

The Board of Lucas County Commissioners awarded a contract to Vernon Nagel, Inc. of Napoleon, Ohio for the construction.

City officials say the intersection will be closed Monday, June 26 for 45 days. Detour routes throughout the closure period are as follows:

  • Sylvania Avenue: Richfield Center Road, Brint Road, and Mitchaw Road
  • Kilburn Road: Brint Road, Mitchaw Road, Sylvania Avenue, Herr Road, and Central Avenue

