Colin Jost coming to Toledo in September

Comedian Colin Jost attends the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala on...
Comedian Colin Jost attends the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UToledo wants students to start the school year off right with a good laugh.

Comedian Colin Jost will come to perform September 8 at Savage Arena.

Colin Jost serves as a head writer at Saturday Night Live, television’s longest running and most successful sketch and comedy show, now in its 48th season. Jost originally joined the show as a writer in 2005 and became a co-head writer in 2012. Jost has also co-anchored “Weekend Update” alongside fellow cast member Michael Che since 2014

Tickets will go on sale Friday @ http://bit.ly/UT_Jost

