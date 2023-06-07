Colin Jost coming to Toledo in September

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UToledo wants students to start the school year off right with a good laugh.

Comedian Colin Jost will come to perform September 8 at Savage Arena.

Colin Jost serves as a head writer at Saturday Night Live, television’s longest running and most successful sketch and comedy show, now in its 48th season. Jost originally joined the show as a writer in 2005 and became a co-head writer in 2012. Jost has also co-anchored “Weekend Update” alongside fellow cast member Michael Che since 2014

Tickets will go on sale Friday @ http://bit.ly/UT_Jost

