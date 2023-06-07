Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Frenchtown Twp. man arrested for breaking into home, stealing jewelry

Eighmey was lodged in the Monroe County Jail for charges of home invasion and absconding from...
Eighmey was lodged in the Monroe County Jail for charges of home invasion and absconding from parole.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s office arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly broke into a home and stole multiple pieces of jewelry.

On May 29 around 7 p.m., MCSO deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Nelson Drive in Frenchtown Township after receiving reports of a home invasion. When deputies arrives, they discovered the suspect forced his way into the residence and stole jewelry.

According to MCSO, deputies searched the surrounding homes and were able to develop a person of interest through surveillance video. The investigation was turned over to detectives who were able to identify the person of interest as Ryan Eighmey, 30, of Frenchtown Twp.

While conducting a search of Eighmey’s residence, detectives were able to recover the property that were taken from the victim’s home on Nelson Drive.

MCSO says on June 5, detectives secured an arrest warrant for the Eighmey. Detectives, with the assistance of the Michigan Department of Corrections, located and arrested the Eighmey in Brownstown Twp., Michigan.

Eighmey was lodged in the Monroe County Jail for charges of home invasion and absconding from parole. He was arraigned in 1st District Court on June 6 in front of Judge Amanda Eicher. Bond was set at $50,000 and a GPS tether was ordered upon release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

The Glass City Metropark is opening this Friday and Metroparks Toledo is celebrating with a...
Glass City Metropark to open Friday
The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 18.
Part of Dearborn Ave. to be closed for concrete work
6/6: Derek's Tuesday Evening Forecast
6/6: Derek's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Dry, sunny days are ideal summer weather, but for some local businesses, the current climate is...
17-day dry spell impacts area farmers