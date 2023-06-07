Frenchtown Twp. man arrested for breaking into home, stealing jewelry

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s office arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly broke into a home and stole multiple pieces of jewelry.

On May 29 around 7 p.m., MCSO deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Nelson Drive in Frenchtown Township after receiving reports of a home invasion. When deputies arrives, they discovered the suspect forced his way into the residence and stole jewelry.

According to MCSO, deputies searched the surrounding homes and were able to develop a person of interest through surveillance video. The investigation was turned over to detectives who were able to identify the person of interest as Ryan Eighmey, 30, of Frenchtown Twp.

While conducting a search of Eighmey’s residence, detectives were able to recover the property that were taken from the victim’s home on Nelson Drive.

MCSO says on June 5, detectives secured an arrest warrant for the Eighmey. Detectives, with the assistance of the Michigan Department of Corrections, located and arrested the Eighmey in Brownstown Twp., Michigan.

Eighmey was lodged in the Monroe County Jail for charges of home invasion and absconding from parole. He was arraigned in 1st District Court on June 6 in front of Judge Amanda Eicher. Bond was set at $50,000 and a GPS tether was ordered upon release.

