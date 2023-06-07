Garage fire damages homes, cars in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The scope of the damage spans a city block.

A garage behind Marvin Motors off N. Main St. in Findlay caught fire overnight. Neighbors say the building was used for storage. It went up in flames and spread to surrounding homes, including the duplex rented by Jordan Wright.

“Somebody came running over at my house and pounding on my door ‘til I go up. Let me know that my house is on fire, and woke up, opened my eyes and sure enough, my house is on fire, and I got out of there as quick as I could,” said Wright.

Wright explained no one was living in the apartment upstairs, which had damage through the roof. Tonight, 13abc connected Wright to the American Red Cross North Central Ohio chapter based in Findlay.

“Every day, we answer the call for help from hundreds of home fires across the country,” said Todd James, Executive Director of the chapter. “Unless you’ve been through this, and we all hope we never have to go through it, you really don’t even have an idea of where to begin, and that’s where our team shines is walking the families through that process until they’re on their own and feel like they’re ready now to move forward.”

James says he and his team will be able to help Wright and any other neighbors get back on their feet.

“I’ve got to talk with my landlord and see where we can move in. He’s an awesome landlord, him and his wife, and so they have a plan for me. And I have a lot of community that’s gathered around me because I lost pretty much everything in the fire,” added Wright.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the American Red Cross North Central Ohio chapter, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.