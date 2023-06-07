Glass City Metropark to open Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Metropark is opening this Friday and Metroparks Toledo is celebrating with a multitude of activities.

Metroparks Toledo says the Glass City Metropark, phase 2, will open with a dedication celebration on June 9 at 11 a.m. at Market Hall located at 1505 Front St. The ceremony will feature multiple speakers and it will all lead up to the official opening of the park.

The weekend will also feature the following activities:

Opening Night Celebration Concert featuring Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder June 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Giveaways and prizes (while supplies last) June 10 at 11 a.m. Volunteers will be stationed throughout the park to guide visitors through their first experience at the playgrounds and other features

Skatin at The Ribbon June 10 at 7 p.m. The first skating party of the summer at The Ribbon will feature music by DJ Folk. Free admission Roller skates and inline skates will be available to rent

Outdoor Expo June 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The community is invited to try kayaking, rock climbing, mountain biking and other outdoor skills. There will be activities for adults and kids.



