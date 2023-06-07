Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Glass City Metropark to open Friday

The Glass City Metropark is opening this Friday and Metroparks Toledo is celebrating with a...
The Glass City Metropark is opening this Friday and Metroparks Toledo is celebrating with a multitude of activities.(Metroparks Toledo)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Metropark is opening this Friday and Metroparks Toledo is celebrating with a multitude of activities.

Metroparks Toledo says the Glass City Metropark, phase 2, will open with a dedication celebration on June 9 at 11 a.m. at Market Hall located at 1505 Front St. The ceremony will feature multiple speakers and it will all lead up to the official opening of the park.

The weekend will also feature the following activities:

  • Opening Night Celebration Concert featuring Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder
    • June 9 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Giveaways and prizes (while supplies last)
    • June 10 at 11 a.m.
    • Volunteers will be stationed throughout the park to guide visitors through their first experience at the playgrounds and other features
  • Skatin at The Ribbon
    • June 10 at 7 p.m.
    • The first skating party of the summer at The Ribbon will feature music by DJ Folk.
    • Free admission
    • Roller skates and inline skates will be available to rent
  • Outdoor Expo
    • June 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • The community is invited to try kayaking, rock climbing, mountain biking and other outdoor skills. There will be activities for adults and kids.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 18.
Part of Dearborn Ave. to be closed for concrete work
6/6: Derek's Tuesday Evening Forecast
6/6: Derek's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Dry, sunny days are ideal summer weather, but for some local businesses, the current climate is...
17-day dry spell impacts area farmers
17-day dry spell impacts area farmers