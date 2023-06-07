Birthday Club
June 7th Weather Forecast

Smoke & Sun Next Few Days, Rain Likely Early Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today and tomorrow will bring a mostly sunny sky with a high in the middle 70s. More wildfire smoke and haze is likely at times with moderate to unhealthy air possible at times. The potential is there for the air quality to drop to very unhealthy levels on Friday. Otherwise, Friday should be dry with a high in the middle 70s. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the middle 80s. Rain is still likely early next week, but the timing has shifted later. Rain is mostly likely late on Sunday, Sunday night and Monday morning. A few showers are possible again on Tuesday. Highs will stay in the 70s early next week.

June 7th Weather Forecast
