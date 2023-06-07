Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

LC4 changing things up to change euthanasia numbers

Data shows that euthanasia rates are going up across America.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The number of animals being euthanized is increasing around the country and Lucas County Canine Care & Control is changing things up to help change those numbers.

LC4 takes in thousands of dogs every year and the staff decided to think outside of the box when it comes to getting as many dogs as possible out of the shelter.

Like many rescues and shelters, summer is a busy season at LC4.

“Sometimes we have 10 to 15 dogs coming in a day,” said Kelly Sears, LC4 Director.

Sears says right now, there’s a big focus on changing the increasing euthanasia rate at the shelter.

“For us, it is a small increase, but it is not the direction we want to be going,” said Sears.

Sears says LC4 is not euthanizing because of a lack of space, it’s done for medical and behavioral reasons.

“What is happening is disheartening for all of us who chose this career path,” said Sears. “Everything we’ve worked for all these years, is now going backwards.”

Shelter Dogs Count is an organization that tracks trends across the country and data shows that euthanasia rates are going up across America.

“Shelter Dogs Count released their report stating that in the first quarter of 2023, more than twice the number of dogs died in shelters than in the first quarter of 2021. It was upsetting,” said Anna Brogan, the Community Engagement Manager at LC4.

Brogan decided to take action. During the month of June, Brogan is getting a different dog out of the shelter every night for a camping expedition at a local Metropark. The trips are designed to give the dogs time out of the shelter and show them off to more people.

“I do a photo shoot, they get exposed to new flora and fauna, they get to experience a campfire and enjoy relaxation and some quiet,” said Brogan.

Brogan says she will camp out every night this month or until 100 dogs are adopted, whichever comes first.

Another effort involves a grant from Best Friends that covers the adoption and license fees for 100 dogs at LC4 this month.

“Our shelter has been full for months on end and we’re trying to find creative ways to reach as many people as possible,” said Cassie Bloomfield, the Community Outreach Coordinator at LC4.

In addition to getting creative, Sears says the staff is also looking at the big picture for the long term when it comes to the money spent on outcomes versus the animals coming in.

“The money we spend on intake like spay/neuter and vaccines we should spend the same amount to get dogs out of the shelter,” said Sears. “Like promos or ads to highlight dogs, that’s a huge shift.”

As far as the reason for the increased euthanasia rates nationally, experts say there are likely a number of contributing factors including people not adopting as much because of rising costs and staffing shortages.

If you’d like to learn more about all of the LC4 activities, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

The Glass City Metropark will officially open June 9 at 12 p.m.
Metroparks Meetup: An exclusive look into the new Glass City Metropark
LC4 changing things up to change euthanasia numbers
Air quality concerns persist in NWO over wildfires, health experts outline advice
Former City Councilman Gary Johnson
Corruption trial: What Johnson told the FBI and an FBI witness