LC4 changing things up to change euthanasia numbers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The number of animals being euthanized is increasing around the country and Lucas County Canine Care & Control is changing things up to help change those numbers.

LC4 takes in thousands of dogs every year and the staff decided to think outside of the box when it comes to getting as many dogs as possible out of the shelter.

Like many rescues and shelters, summer is a busy season at LC4.

“Sometimes we have 10 to 15 dogs coming in a day,” said Kelly Sears, LC4 Director.

Sears says right now, there’s a big focus on changing the increasing euthanasia rate at the shelter.

“For us, it is a small increase, but it is not the direction we want to be going,” said Sears.

Sears says LC4 is not euthanizing because of a lack of space, it’s done for medical and behavioral reasons.

“What is happening is disheartening for all of us who chose this career path,” said Sears. “Everything we’ve worked for all these years, is now going backwards.”

Shelter Dogs Count is an organization that tracks trends across the country and data shows that euthanasia rates are going up across America.

“Shelter Dogs Count released their report stating that in the first quarter of 2023, more than twice the number of dogs died in shelters than in the first quarter of 2021. It was upsetting,” said Anna Brogan, the Community Engagement Manager at LC4.

Brogan decided to take action. During the month of June, Brogan is getting a different dog out of the shelter every night for a camping expedition at a local Metropark. The trips are designed to give the dogs time out of the shelter and show them off to more people.

“I do a photo shoot, they get exposed to new flora and fauna, they get to experience a campfire and enjoy relaxation and some quiet,” said Brogan.

Brogan says she will camp out every night this month or until 100 dogs are adopted, whichever comes first.

Another effort involves a grant from Best Friends that covers the adoption and license fees for 100 dogs at LC4 this month.

“Our shelter has been full for months on end and we’re trying to find creative ways to reach as many people as possible,” said Cassie Bloomfield, the Community Outreach Coordinator at LC4.

In addition to getting creative, Sears says the staff is also looking at the big picture for the long term when it comes to the money spent on outcomes versus the animals coming in.

“The money we spend on intake like spay/neuter and vaccines we should spend the same amount to get dogs out of the shelter,” said Sears. “Like promos or ads to highlight dogs, that’s a huge shift.”

As far as the reason for the increased euthanasia rates nationally, experts say there are likely a number of contributing factors including people not adopting as much because of rising costs and staffing shortages.

If you’d like to learn more about all of the LC4 activities, click here.

